Elon Musk Likes Girl's Idea Of Tesla Running A Fan-Made Commercial Competition

Beyond producing arguably the market’s finest electric vehicles, Tesla has made a name for itself by not doing any advertising.
In the age of social media, Elon Musk has perfectly demonstrated how unnecessary traditional forms of automotive advertisements can be. But, after reading a letter purportedly coming from a 5th grader, Musk says he has changed track and is planning on launching a fan-made commercial competition.
In a letter from school student Bria (whose father happens to be a InsideEVs journalist) to posted to Tesla and sent to Musk on Twitter, she reveals her love for the American automaker and makes note of how Tesla doesn’t advertise yet has lots of fans that have made “very good”, “professional” and “entertaining” commercials. She then suggests the brand runs a competition and airs the best fan-made commercial on TV.
Responding to the tweet, Musk said “Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We’ll do it!”
Early last month, we showed you a particularly impressive fan-made commercial featuring Nikola Tesla driving and experiencing the Model S. It was so well produced that you could have been easily mistaken for thinking Tesla itself made the 60-second spot.
If Musk follows through on his word, expect to hear more about this competition in the near future.
Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it! https://t.co/ss2WmkOGyk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2017