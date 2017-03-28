Elon Musk Says The Model 3 Will Have A Single Display And No HUD

Elon Musk has confirmed that the impending entry-level Model 3 won't receive a heads-up display and rely solely on a large central screen to display all of its key details.
When Tesla unveiled the original Model 3 concept last year, many were surprised to see it without a traditional gauge cluster and a single display in the center of the dashboard.
Last week, a Tesla fan directly asked Tesla chief executive Elon Musk if the Model 3 will get a heads-up display to which Musk ultimately confirmed that the car will only have “one display”.
“The more autonomous a car is, the less dash info you need. How often do you look at the instrument panel when being driven in a taxi,” he originally said, before later responding to a question that the company can't build a car today with the mindset that tomorrow it will fully drive itself. He said it will have single display nevertheless.
Of course, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Model 3 will only get one display. Last year, an image leaked online showing the sedan being driven on the street and importantly, its speedometer was shown on the top left corner of the central display, immediately next to the steering wheel. However, many had hoped that this screen would have been joined by a heads-up display.
Evidently, Tesla's decision to only use one display fits perfectly with the vehicle's minimalist interior. It has already been confirmed that it won't feature traditional air vents and instead funnel air into the cabin through barely-noticeable slits in the dashboard.
@arctechinc The more autonomous a car is, the less dash info you need. How often do you look at the instrument panel when being driven in a taxi?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017
@elonmusk but you can't build a car with that mindset today considering autonomous software release is dependent on regulatory approval?— Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) March 24, 2017
@FredericLambert It still has one display— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017