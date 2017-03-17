Entry-Level Porsche Macan 2.0L Gets Louder With Armytrix Exhaust

One of the things that's great about custom exhausts is that they can make even a lowly entry-level 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine sound like it means business.
That's not to say that the entry-level Porsche Macan isn't an impressive car. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged unit is good for 252 PS and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) of torque, in turn allowing for a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 229 km/h (142 mph).
For all intents and purposes, it's a fast car, especially for a compact SUV. What it isn't however is particularly loud when you step on the throttle - something that Armytrix can definitely help turn around.
As you can see, or better yet hear, there are plenty of new-found pops and crackles coming from 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged unit, once the exhaust valves open for business.
During acceleration, that Macan almost sounds like a 911 Turbo, which is a clear upgrade over what it was like before.