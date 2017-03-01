Euro NCAP: 5 Stars For Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery And Toyota C-HR, Fiat 500 Gets Only 3

The latest Euro NCAP testing session saw the new Audi Q5, Land Rover Discovery and Toyota C-HR all scoring top marks.
Showing good all-round performance in all areas of the assessment, the German and Japanese SUVs qualify for a 5-star safety rating, and so does the new Discovery, despite having the driver's door unlached and driver's airbag showing insufficient pressure, in the side barrier test.
Tested during the same session by the European safety specialists, the new generation Citroen C3 narrowly missed a top five-star rating, and scored 4 stars. The French supermini didn’t fall short in the adult or child occupant, but in the pedestrian protection, where parts of the windshield were noted as being poor.
Three stars were scored by the newly launched Ford Ka+, which showed poor protection for the rear passenger in the full-width frontal crash test, and lacking features such as autonomous braking and rear seatbelt pretensioners sealed its fate in the safety assist.
Introduced more than 10 years ago and facelifted in 2015, the Fiat 500 continues to be a popular choice in the supermini segment, but it too lacks the aforementioned equipment, which, combined with poor head and chest protection for the rear passenger in the full-width frontal crash test, made it score just 3 stars.