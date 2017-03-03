Euro-Spec VW Tiguan Allspace With 7-Seats Detailed Ahead Of Geneva

VW released the full details for the new, bigger Allspace version of the Tiguan, destined for Europe as well as a Geneva premiere.
The new VW Tiguan Allspace is set to occupy the space between the normal Tiguan and the Touareg in the European market (no Atlas for them – yet), offering seating for up to seven passengers and a bigger boot.
One of the key differences is the 109mm (4.3 in) longer wheelbase and the 215mm (8.5 in) longer body, allowing VW to install a set of folding seats behind the second row, with the luggage capacity increased by 145lt to a total of 760lt when these are not in use. Passengers in the second row now have 54mm (2.1 in) of extra knee room as well.
Just like the regular Tiguan, the Allspace will be offered with on-road and off-road versions of the front end, with the latter getting an optional off-road package along with special underbody protection improving the model’s approach angle by 7 degrees.
The new VW Tiguan Allspace will also offer more kit as standard, including roof rails, the Composition Color Media System as well as full LED headlights and keyless access in the Highline trim level. In addition, VW will also offer their fresh 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with gesture control as an option.
Customers will be able to choose between six powerplants, with the Tiguan Allspace to be offered in both FWD and AWD configurations. The petrol range consists of a 147hp (150PS) 1.4-litre TSI and a 2.0-litre TSI with either 177hp (180PS) or 216hp (220PS).
As for the diesel units, VW will offer its popular 2.0-litre TDI with either 148hp (150PS), 187hp (190PS) or with a range-topping 236hp (240PS). All diesel engines come equipped with an SCR catalytic converter and a 12-litre AdBlue tank which helps reducing the nitrogen oxide emissions. Petrol and diesel models with 177hp or more come equipped with VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system and a DSG transmission as standard.
The new VW Tiguan Allspace also offers a wide range of driver assistance systems, including Traffic Jam Assist with stop-and-go functionality, City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring, Trailer Assist and more.
VW will start taking orders for the Tiguan Allspace this May, with the first deliveries expected in September. Prices will start from around €30,000 ($31,600 in current exchange rates).