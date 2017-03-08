Europe Enjoys Its First Sight Of The VW Tiguan Allspace

We've already seen the new VW Tiguan Allspace in U.S. and Chinese specifications and now at the Geneva Motor Show, we can enjoy the sights of the Euro-spec car.
Although the model is simply known as the 2018 VW Tiguan in the U.S., the European market adds the Allspace badge, as it will be offered alongside the smaller, five-door Tiguan.
In creating the Tiguan Allspace, Volkswagen was able to cram an extra two seats into the rear by extending the wheelbase by 109 mm and the body by 215 mm. When the two rear seats aren't in use, the increased size leads to even more luggage capacity, 760 liters in fact. Additionally, second row passengers can now enjoy 54 mm of extra knee room.
European customers will be given the option of six powerplants. In terms of petrol engines there's a 147 hp 1.4-liter TSI with 147 hp and a 177 hp or 216 hp 2.0-liter TSI. On the diesel front, VW offers a 2.0-liter TDI with either 148 hp, 187 hp or 236 hp. Any petrol and diesel models with over 177 hp come standard with a DSG transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard.
Orders for the seven-seat SUV will commence in May and start at approximately €30,000 ($31,600) in Germany.