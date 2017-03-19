Everyday Driver Is Speeding From YouTube To Velocity On Cable

The Velocity channel is preparing to air a new television show – and it's coming straight from YouTube.
The guys behind the Everyday Driver series have announced that they're bringing their show to Discovery's automotive channel. The deal strikes us as ostensibly not unlike that which brought the /Drive channel to NBC Sports.
The new half-hour show is set to air on Saturday mornings, with Velocity already having commissioned a 13-week season that will take it through June. After that, it's anyone's guess, but the network will surely be watching to see how the show fares on cable.
As the team has been working on the new television series, they've been “throttling back” their YouTube programming. But they promise they'll still be original content specifically for YouTube (where they've garnered nearly 200,000 subscribers), and that the segments they're filming for television will eventually make their way online as well.
Check out the announcement in the video below. You'll also want to scope out the second clip below that, whether you're familiar with the channel and want to see what else they have in store for 2017, or have never watched their content before and want to see what they're all about.