Ex-BMW Designer Karim Habib Moves To Infiniti

After working for several premium automotive brands, including Daimler AG and BMW, Karim Habib has been named Head of Design at Infiniti.
Taking the reins as of July 1st, he will be based in the company's technical center, in Atsugi, Japan, from where he will lead the brand's global design teams in Japan, China, USA and England, and will report directly to the newly appointed Nissan Global Design VP, Alfonso Albaisa, who replaces Shiro Nakamura who will retire after 17 years on the job.
"We are happy to have Karim join us, and head our global Infiniti design teams. During his career as a designer and a leader of global teams, he always created modern and inspiring designs. Karim is very skilled at capturing the heart and passion of a brand, while at the same time giving each design its unique character. I look forward to Karim inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Infinitis", Albaisa said.
Before signing with Nissan's premium brand, Karim Habib led the BMW Design team in Munich, Germany, where he was responsible for vehicles such as the X1, previous 7-Series, X2 Concept , CSL Homage and Concept CS. He also worked at Daimler as Head of Advanced Design, and from his position, he came up with the current C-Class and new Smart models.