Ex Top Gear USA Hosts To Return With A New Show

Former Top Gear USA presenters Rutledge Wood, Adam Ferrara and Tanner Foust are teaming up for a new show, with Wood teasing their big return on his Instagram profile.
When the last version of Top Gear USA was cancelled by the History Channel, Wood started indicating that the three presenters will eventually come back to our screens with a new show.
Now Wood has posted a photo on his Instagram showing the trio posing in front of an American flag and some kind of vehicle resting behind it.
The caption read “Had time of my life making TopGear on @HISTORY w/ @adamferrara & @TannerFoust Thank u fans! Can't wait to show u what we've been working on! #MoreFunToCome #ThreeMuskateers”, confirming that we are about to see them in a new show.
There isn’t much more information on what kind of show they are working on but an inside source told Jalopnik that they are “developing a new project that takes them all over America featuring more ridiculous automotive adventures”.
The same source said that the production company behind the new show is Anonymous Content which has given us some good-quality shows like True Detective and Mr. Robot.