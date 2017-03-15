Experience The Audi SQ7's V8 Diesel On A Twisty Road

If you thought that driving a diesel SUV on twisty roads couldn’t possibly be any fun at all, then you haven’t heard about the Audi SQ7.
Developed as the range-topping version of the new Q7 family, the performance model uses a new 4.0-liter TDI V8 engine.
It features two turbochargers and a production-first electric supercharger, replacing the old 4.2-liter unit and pushing out 435 PS (429 HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners, through an 8-speed automatic. The official naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) time is 4.8 seconds, and top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph).
And if for any reason you feel like you need more power for your muscular crossover, then you can always turn to tuners such as ABT Sportsline, which will be happy to massage the engine, giving it as much as 520 PS (513 HP) and 970 Nm (715 lb-ft) of torque.
Audi has already opened the order books for the new SQ7 in most European markets. Prices start from €91,000 ($96,823) in Germany, and at £70,970 ($86,364) in the UK.