Experience The Audi SQ7's V8 Diesel On A Twisty Road

If you thought that driving a diesel SUV on twisty roads couldn’t possibly be any fun at all, then you haven’t heard about the Audi SQ7 Developed as the range-topping version of the new Q7 family , the performance model uses a new 4.0-liter TDI V8 engine.It features two turbochargers and a production-first electric supercharger , replacing the old 4.2-liter unit and pushing out 435 PS (429 HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners, through an 8-speed automatic. The official naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) time is 4.8 seconds, and top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph).And if for any reason you feel like you need more power for your muscular crossover, then you can always turn to tuners such as ABT Sportsline , which will be happy to massage the engine, giving it as much as 520 PS (513 HP) and 970 Nm (715 lb-ft) of torque.Audi has already opened the order books for the new SQ7 in most European markets. Prices start from €91,000 ($96,823) in Germany, and at £70,970 ($86,364) in the UK