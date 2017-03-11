F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton To Voice Command Assistant In Cars 3

As Cars 3 inches closer to reaching theaters on June 16, a number of new details have just been announced about who will play each character.
As always, Lightning McQueen will still be voiced by Owen Wilson and Cristela Alonzo will voice the character of Cruz Ramirez. The next-gen racer set to shake up the film, Jackson Storm, will be voiced by Armie Hammer.
Perhaps of most interest to us is that three-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton will voice Hamilton, a built-in voice command assistant used by Cruz Ramirez to help Lightning McQueen on the race track.
A number of other newcomers will star in Cars 3, including Kerry Washington who will voice Natalie Certain as well as Orange Is The New Black's Lea DeLaria who'll voice Miss Fritter, a “local legend at the Thunder Hollow Speedway demolition derby.”
The new film has already been previewed by a selection of trailers and will revolve around Lightning McQueen suddenly being pushed out of the sport as a new wave of ultra-fast racers take the spotlight. The film will then document his return to the sport with the help of race technician Cruz Ramirez.