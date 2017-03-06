FAB Design Hits Geneva With Custom Tesla, McLaren And Mercedes

FAB Design is coming to the Geneva Motor Show this year with not one, not two, but five modified rides – taking on everything from sports cars and supercars, to off-roaders and EVs.
The one that first caught our eye is dubbed Vyala, and aims to take McLaren's entry-level 570S to new levels of customization.
Available for the 540C as well, the Vyala package includes aerodynamic upgrades and ultralight alloys (measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 at the back). It even has a snorkel intake on the roof, and as McLaren itself has demonstrated, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of producing a lot more, so FAB upgraded it to 640 horsepower.
Moving on from the McLarens, FAB Design is bringing along a Mercedes SLR McLaren as well. Celebrating the tuner's double-decade birthday, the Desire 20th Anniversary is rebodied entirely in bare lacquered carbon fiber. The whole thing rides on 20-inch wheels and features a refitted interior, a retuned suspension, and a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 kicking out 750 hp – a good hundred horses over the 722 edition.
More intrigued by the SLR's modern successor? FAB has a Mercedes-AMG GT in store as well. Called the Areion, it wears a matte steel finish, full body kit, and improved engine breathing to produce 700 hp – far eclipsing even the factory GT R's 577 horses.
Also, not to confine itself to two-seat sports cars alone, FAB Design teamed up with StretchCars to outfit a G63 AMG limousine. It extended the wheelbase by two and a half feet (and the doors along with it) to the benefit of interior space. Inside there's a divider between the chauffeur and passenger compartments and an interior that looks worthy of a private jet. Just the thing for the drive up to Aspen or St. Moritz next winter.
Tesla fans will assume we've saved the best for last here as FAB Design has tackled the Model X for the first time, enhancing the electric crossover with giant 23-inch wheels and a full body kit. It calls the finished product the Virium, and it'll be on display alongside those Benzes and McLarens at the Geneva Palexpo starting tomorrow.