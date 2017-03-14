Facelifted 2018 Maserati Ghibli Is On Its Way

After updating the Ghibli for the 2017MY by adding more power and new safety and connectivity features, Maserati will be launching a restyled version towards the end of the year.
As you can see in these spy images, the changes are limited to certain sections of front and rear fascias, specifically the headlights, taillights, and bumpers.
While the headlights could feature a new design, the taillights should have new graphics (unlike this prototype) once the car is fully revealed. As for the bumpers, a slight redesign is to be expected, as with most facelifted models.
The interior could get an even larger infotainment system and updated software, despite the fact that Maserati already gave the Ghibli a new high-res 8.4" screen with multi touch function. Its current infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus there's a new rotary knob on the lower console, a new lid and new phone storage compartment.
Still, a fully facelifted model should feature further interior tweaks, plus trim updates - which could mean retiring the current Luxury and Sport trims in favor of GranLusso and GranSport grades, like it happened with the Quattroporte.
As for engine updates, there's a good chance the power units will remain unchanged, which means that the 3.0-liter V6 diesel models will continue to churn out 250 PS (246 HP) and 275 PS (272 HP) respectively, whereas the V6 petrol should continue to offer 350 PS (345 HP) and 410 PS (404 HP).
The facelifted Maserati Ghibli could make an official appearance during this year's Frankfurt Auto Show in September.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops