Facelifted 2018 Lexus NX To Premiere At Shanghai Auto Show

Lexus has announced that the facelifted NX crossover will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show.
The current NX premiered almost exactly three years ago at the Beijing Auto Show and represented the company's entry into the luxury compact crossover segment. To our eyes, its styling is still ultra-modern but evidently, Lexus thinks it is in need of a slight refresh.
As it stands, only a single teaser image of the updated NX has been released and it doesn't reveal much. All it shows is the bodywork of the tweaked model being affixed to the current car with the same tick-shaped daytime running lights and spindle front grille visible on the new body.
Lexus officially says that the facelifted NX will receive an “updated exterior design” but clearly, it won't be anything major and we don't expect to see much more than slightly reshaped bumpers and perhaps the availability of new wheel designs. Inside, there will be a number of “enhancements that add convenience and functionality.”
Alongside the NX at the firm's Shanghai booth will be the new LS500h, celebrating its Asian debut.