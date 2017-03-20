Facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class Debuting In April With Improved Semi-Autonomous Features

Mercedes-Benz have been testing the mid-cycle refresh of the current S-Class for quite some time now, and it seems that they are finally ready to pull the cover off.
While the Germans remain quiet when it comes to announcing a date, AutoExpress, which recently rode shotgun in one of the prototypes of the Maybach version, state that a full reveal is scheduled "within the next month".
It remains to be seen, however, if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be brought to Shanghai or New York (or both), but once it will be ready, it will adopt the safety and assistance systems from the latest E-Class, with improved driver support from an advanced autonomous system.
Other novelties include the addition of a new inline-six petrol engine with the 48V electrical system, which promises to offer the same performance of an eight-cylinder unit and better fuel consumption. The brand's flagship sedan is also expected to pack the four- and six-cylinder turbodiesel engines of the new E-Class, in addition to the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo in the AMG models.
Being a facelift means that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also get a few visual updates, but don't expect anything striking, apart from the usual tweaked bumpers and lighting units on both ends.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops