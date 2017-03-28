Facelifted Mercedes S-Classes Test In Convoy Before April Debut

A fleet of facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class models have been spied testing in convoy prior to the car’s unveiling next month.
Although it is difficult to determine exactly what S-Class models we're looking at, the quartet have almost no external camouflage and simply include some small add-ons to hide the modified front and rear fascias and the tweaked headlights. The minor styling updates are best visible in a number of photos which recently emerged of the car undisguised earlier today.
Although the new S-Class will benefit from some styling changes, the most important updates will come under the skin. For starters, the new S-Class range will get four brand new engines, each based around a modular architecture of 500 cc per cylinder. The range will include an inline-six cylinder petrol with over 408 hp and 500 Nm of torque, a diesel with 313 hp, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing in excess of 476 hp and 700 Nm of torque and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
Alongside the new engines will be an updated autonomous driving system.