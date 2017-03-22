Facelifted Toyota Yaris Arrives In Australia With More Safety Features, Same Price

Toyota performed a nip and tuck to the Yaris range earlier this year, and now the supermini has touched Australian soil for the first time.
It comes with visual updates that include redesigned front and rear bumpers, new headlights, distinctive LED taillights, trapezoidal grille and revised tailgate, complemented by newly designed wheels, 15- or 16-inch in size, and the Azure Blue, replacing Aura, in the color palette.
Some of the safety systems that are standard on the ZR and optional on the Ascent and SX are the pre-collision system, which warns the driver of an imminent collision and preps the brakes for maximum braking, lane departure alert whose role is to monitor the lane markings and help prevent accidents caused by having the vehicle move out of its lane, and automatic high beam.
All version of the 2017 Toyota Yaris are well equipped and come with a display audio system, multi-function steering wheel, air-con, and power windows, among others, whereas the mid-range SX adds front fog lamps, rear privacy glass, and premium steering wheel and gear-shifter. The top line ZR brings automatic climate control, sat-nav, Toyota Link connected mobility, auto-leveling headlights and rear spoiler.
Powering the facelifted Yaris is a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine in the entry-level model, while the other two come with a 1.5-liter unit, solely. The SX can be had with either a manual or an automatic gearbox, while the ZR comes only with an automatic transmission.
Prices remain unchanged at AUD $15,290 (USD $11,800) and AUD $17,330 (USD $13,375) for the Ascent and SX, respectively, while the ZR can be had from AUD $22,470 (USD $17,342).