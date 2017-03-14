Faraday Future Says Nio Eve Is A "Poor Clone" Of FF 91

A few days before the Nio Eve was launched, the Chinese company was slammed by another Chinese-backed automaker, Faraday Future.
Faraday’s senior vice president of research & development and engineering, Nick Sampson, took to Twitter to suggest that the Eve concept is a “poor clone” of the FF 91.
“Imitation is the highest form of flattery, but poor clones get it wrong because we are promoting individuality,” he wrote.
After being pushed to provide further comment on Twitter, Sampson said the design language between the two is very similar. Both vehicles also have comparable wheels he pointed out.
Overall, the FF 91 and Nio Eve do have similar shapes, although the FF 91 is a high-riding crossover while the Eve isn’t. Other, specific similarities between the two, include the steeply raked rear windows, spoilers and taillights the stretch forward along the rear quarter panels. Comparing the two vehicles from the front shows a resemblance but still, calling the Eve a poor clone might be a bit extreme.
Nio intends on launching the Eve in China next year before the vehicle arrives in the United States in 2020.
