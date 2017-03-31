Fast & Furious Has Caused Over $520 Million In Damage

An insurance company has taken the time to calculate how much damage has been caused in the first seven Fast and Furious films, and the results are rather stunning.
Insure The Gap has managed to work out that the first seven films have caused 419,446,917 million pounds (over $523 million) in damage, most of which comes from cars being destroyed or damaged, as well as buildings that have fallen victim during filming. The company says that 169 'regular' cars have been damaged and 142 have been totally destroyed. What's more, 37 'special' vehicles have been destroyed, the most expensive of which is the Lykan Hypersport by W Motors, valued at around $3.4 million.
Interestingly, most of the damage has been caused by heroes during the films. As a matter of fact, damages amounting to 261 million pounds (~$325 million) have been caused by heroes, while the remainder comes as a result of the villains.
The report also says that after 2 Fast 2 Furious, damages sustained in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift fell considerably as the film focused on street racing and not on explosions. Unsurprisingly, cosmetic and serious car damage has skyrocketed since Fast 5 when the franchise's focus shifted away from cars to blockbuster action.