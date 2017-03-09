Fast & Furius 8 Drops New Explosive Trailer

The eighth installment of the popular Fast & Furious franchise is about to hit theaters and a new trailer was just released.
The new movie in the F&F universe sees Dom betraying his family and entering a world of crime, thanks to a new mysterious villain, played by Charlize Theron.
As ever, the action-packed movie will be filled with a lot of exotic and custom cars doing the craziest stunts, located in places like downtown New York and Cuba while our heroes will be chased by even a submarine.
The all-star cast still includes names like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell with newcomers joining the action like Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and of course Charlize Theron.
The new Fast & Furius 8 will hit theaters on April 12.