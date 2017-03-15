Father Killed By Carjackers Because His Vehicle Had A Manual Gearbox

A father was shot and killed in Houston, Texas after two would-be carjackers attempted to steal his car.
ABC13 reports that Pedro Aguilar, 47, was just outside his home in an apartment complex with his wife and 10-year-old daughter when two men in their early 20’s approached him in an attempt to steal his car.
However, the two young men were unable to operate his vehicle’s stick shift and out of nowhere, shot him.
Police say that the two men fled the scene and have yet to be found.
What makes the story all the more tragic is that just two years earlier, Aguilar had brought his entire family to the United States from El Salvador in an attempt to escape gang violence.