Fender Bender Causes Road Rage In Russia

Having a dent on your car is, by all means, annoying, but what if you would have to defend yourself right after?
Say hello to one very angry Russian driver, who got so pissed that someone crashed into his Kia Cee'd that he had to walk up to the other car and confront the man behind the wheel.
Well, 'confront' is not exactly the word we're looking for here, as just before the dashcam moves to capture the display of testosterone, the angry young man can be heard breaking the side window, moments after the other driver was laughing.
This was probably the behavior that triggered everything, and what happens next is an attempt of throwing punches and kicking.
Luckily, it all ends in just a few seconds, but just before the video fades out, the victim can be heard laughing again. Could this mean that it was all staged, or are we looking ad an odd reaction to fear, combined with a high level of adrenaline? Not an easy question to answer, that's for sure.