Ferrari 458 Italia Barks Up The Wrong Tree In Amsterdam

This Ferrari 458 Italia will need a complete makeover in order to return to its former glory, after it barked up at the wrong tree a couple of days ago.
Posted by FerrariOwnersClubNL, these images show the Italian supercar with its entire front end messed up, after hitting a tree, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
What exactly happened is a good question, but we have absolutely no background info. However, if we were to analyze the pictures, we'd say that the wet asphalt may have had something to do with it.
Judging by the looks of the Ferrari 458 Italia, its occupant(s) most likely walked away, with a few bruises at most, while the supercar will need to pay a visit to the sheet metal doctor for a lot of repairs. Good thing its 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 lump, which was replaced by a turbo'd engine in the newer 488, is mid-mounted, right?