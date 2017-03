Ferrari 458 Italia Barks Up The Wrong Tree In Amsterdam

PHOTO GALLERY

This Ferrari 458 Italia will need a complete makeover in order to return to its former glory, after it barked up at the wrong tree a couple of days ago.Posted by, these images show the Italian supercar with its entire front end messed up, after hitting a tree, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.What exactly happened is a good question, but we have absolutely no background info. However, if we were to analyze the pictures , we'd say that the wet asphalt may have had something to do with it.Judging by the looks of the Ferrari 458 Italia , its occupant(s) most likely walked away, with a few bruises at most, while the supercar will need to pay a visit to the sheet metal doctor for a lot of repairs. Good thing its 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 lump , which was replaced by a turbo'd engine in the newer 488 , is mid-mounted, right?