Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Super-Cool On Video

Ferrari are known to promote their latest exotic machines using exciting videos, and the 812 Superfast follows the same pattern.
Introduced as an evolution of the F12 Berlinetta and presented in full at the Geneva Motor Show, the supercar is described as being "the new benchmark in the mid-front-engined sports car segment".
"Figures that no other front-engined production car has ever even come near to delivering and which ensure the kind of thrilling top-end performance that is the exclusive characteristic of Ferrari's noble V12 heritage", writes the Prancing Horse in the video's description..
What Ferrari wants to say is that their new 812 Superfast is punchier than the limited edition F12tdf. It uses a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 lump, which has been given an extra 0.2-liters, and this, along with other improvements, leads to 800 PS (789 HP) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. Naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) time sits at 2.9 seconds, and top speed is 340 km/h (211 mph).
By launching their latest supercar, Ferrari have stepped up their game, but their supremacy could soon be shaken by Lamborghini, which is apparently working on an even hotter Aventador, one that could wear the Performante moniker, just like the smaller Huracan.