Ferrari 812 Superfast Makes Monaco Its Home

With the 2017 Geneva Motor Show over, Ferrari started shipping the all-new 812 Superfast to different parts of the globe.
One of them ended up in Monaco, where it was captured on camera being unloaded from a truck, before moving to a local Prancing Horse dealer, waiting for its owner.
Due to the short time that it remained on the road, and with the company's officials wanting to end the shipment as soon as possible, the supercar hasn’t been seen revving its engine, but since it uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 mill, it does put out quite a show, as an official footage revealed, earlier this month.
The extra 200cc added to the 6.3-liter V12 unit, along with other upgrades, put the Ferrari 812 Superfast in the hypercar territory, with an impressive 800 PS (789 HP) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. The output is sent to the rear axle through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which helps it cover the naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 2.9 seconds; top speed sits at 340 km/h (211 mph).
Ferrari already opened the order books for their latest exotic machine, and prices start from around £220,000 ($276,135) in the UK.