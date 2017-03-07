Ferrari 812 Superfast Will Make You Forget All About The F12tdf

Ferrari has not one, but two examples of the 812 Superfast on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Finished in a special red shade called Rosso 70 Anni, the first one may not be as striking as the yellow example spotted a couple of weeks ago, but its head-turning ability is there, and just in case you missed it, there's a second one, with a Grigio Caldo Opaco body color.
Developed to celebrate the brand's 70th anniversary, the new Ferrari 812 Superfast is the most powerful production machine the Prancing Horse has ever come up with (LaFerrari is a limited edition). It uses a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that delivers 800 PS (789 HP) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels, through a tweaked 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
This is the first Ferrari to introduce the Electric Power Steering (EPS), and it also benefits from the Virtual Short Wheelbase (PCV) 2.0 system, which combines the electric front steering assistance with the mechanical concept based on tire dimensions and rear-wheel steering, making it more agile.
Ferrari's display of power in Geneva includes some special Tailor Made offerings, such as a 488 GTB inspired by the 290 MM driven by Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1956 Mille Miglia, finished in Rosso Corsa and with a Blu Laguna and Giallo Modena livery.