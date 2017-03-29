Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Targets Young Customers In Japan

Ferrari wants to get the attention of young Japanese buyers looking for a more practical supercar with their new GTC4Lusso T.
Introduced in Japan this month in a specially built marquee in Daikanyama, Tokyo, after it premiered last year in Paris, Ferrari says the grand tourer targets customers between 30 and 40 years old in the Land of the Rising Sun.
"These new clients look for something different in elegance but not needing 4-wheel drive. They use their cars daily in different dynamic environments, mainly urban, though they may take their car from the office, to a workout at the beach, back to the city to pick the kids up from school and on to a romantic sunset drive with their partners", writes Ferrari.
The latest addition to the Prancing Horse's V8 family uses a 3.9-liter turbocharged lump that pushes 610 PS (602 HP) and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels, thus allowing it to sprint from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds, and up to a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). This makes it just 0.1 seconds slower to 100 km/h than the V12-powered four-seater.