Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Targets Young Customers In Japan

Ferrari wants to get the attention of young Japanese buyers looking for a more practical supercar with their new GTC4Lusso T Introduced in Japan this month in a specially built marquee in Daikanyama, Tokyo, after it premiered last year in Paris, Ferrari says the grand tourer targets customers between 30 and 40 years old in the Land of the Rising Sun.", writes Ferrari The latest addition to the Prancing Horse's V8 family uses a 3.9-liter turbocharged lump that pushes 610 PS (602 HP) and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels, thus allowing it to sprint from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds, and up to a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). This makes it just 0.1 seconds slower to 100 km/h than the V12-powered four-seater.