Ferrari Should Be Exempt Of U.S. Border Tax, Says Marchionne [w/Video]

Sergio Marchionne, CEO of FCA and Ferrari, had a few interesting things to say about Maranello’s production volume and the upcoming U.S. border tax at the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show.
Ferrari wants to increase their production cap to 9,000 cars by 2019 and when asked if the company can achieve their goal from this year, Marchionne told Bloomberg that the current range of models can’t cover that.
Marchionne said that production volume for Ferrari is a tricky subject, as the Italian supercar maker has to keep a tight supply by each model in order to preserve its image. “We got to make sure that demand is there and we always got to supply less than the demand”, he said.
“The question is how long is the waiting list. If you have to wait 18 months for a car, we start losing customers. That’s where the difficult trade-off is, between demand and supply. 12 months (of waiting time)is reasonable.”
He then referred as an example to the new Ferrari 812 Superfast being completely sold out for 2017. “If I had to ask the dealers, they would put the orders down for the whole production of 2018. It’d (the 812 Superfast) be gone,” he added.
And while models like the aforementioned 812 Superfast might not be affected from the 20% border tax U.S. is planning to impose, entry-level models like the Ferrari California might take a serious hit.
“I think it’s possible that the ones that don’t have the level of attractiveness of an 812 Superfast, like the California and also the GTC4, might be adversely impacted by a border tax that will push the price way above”.
“I sincerely hope it doesn’t happen on these limited edition models, there is a small-volume manufacturer exemption that sits on all jurisdictions”, Marchionne added. “We are not trying to invade the U.S. with a lot of cars”.