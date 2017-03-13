As Ferrari Turns 70, Original 125 S Meets LaFerrari Aperta At The Factory Gates

It’s been 70 years since Ferrari first started building supercars and the company launches its official celebrations for the milestone.
On March 12, 1947, Enzo Ferrari fired up the 125 S, the first road car to bear his name, taking it for a test-drive on the streets of Maranello.
The 125 S was designed by Gioacchino Colombo with Giuseppe Busso and Luigi Bazzi as contributors. On March 12, 1947 the car was still a rolling chassis without a body when it roared into life. Two months later, the 125 S made its track debut at the Piacenza Circuit, with Franco Cortese at the wheel.
Enzo Ferrari said that this debut was a ‘promising failure’ after the car had a fuel pump problem whilst leading the race. Despite the initial failure though, the 125 S won its first race nine days later with Cortese behind the wheel at the Rome Grand Prix.
Fast forward 70 years later and Ferrari is celebrating this anniversary with their latest limited-edition hypercar, the LaFerrari Aperta. The sexy bodywork of LaFerrari now loses its top while retaining the fantastic 950hp V12 hybrid powertrain of the coupe.
Over 60 countries will host events to celebrate Ferrari’s milestone, with Australasia opening the programme and the LaFerrari Aperta being present at each stage as the symbol of the 70th anniversary. The celebrations will end in Maranello on September.
Ferrari has even launched a special website, www.ferrari70.com, to follow the celebrations around the world.