Fiat 124 Spider Europa Celebrates History With Exclusive Details

Besides getting ready to blow 60 candles off the 500's cake, Fiat have also prepped a 124 Spider Europa limited edition for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Developed to celebrate the launch of the original version by Pininfarina at the same event 36 years ago, this here is a limited edition series that builds upon the Italian roadster.
Finished in Passione Red, the 124 Spider Europa sits on a set of 17-inch four-spoke alloy wheels that have Mopar's name written all over, and is adorned with silver side mirror caps, and the '124' logo on the front grille.
Open the door and you will see the black leather seats, a celebratory numbered plaque, 7-inch infotainment system with navigation and USB, plus a premium Bose Hi-Fi audio system with 9 speakers, including a dual speaker in the headrest of both seats and a subwoofer. Other equipment includes the leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, keyless entry, and reversing camera, in addition to the full-led headlights with cornering function.
The Fiat 124 Spider that will be on display in Geneva has a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, developing 140 PS (138 HP) and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque. It needs 7.5 seconds to accelerate from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph), and it can reach a top speed of 215 km/h (134 mph).
Fiat have yet to announce how many examples will see the light of day, and how much they will cost.