Fiat 500X And Tipo Hatch Gain Special S-Design Versions For Geneva

Fiat's offerings for this year's Geneva Motor Show include not just special editions of the 500 and 124 Spider, but also for the 500X and Tipo models as well.
Available in City Look and Off-Road, the new Fiat 500X S-Design goes on sale this June with a number of exclusive features.
The car pictured above is an S-Design City Look finished in a new matte Alpi Green shade, featuring polished steel details such as the front spoiler, mirror caps, side moldings, door and boot handles, and taillight surroundings. It sits on 18-inch wheels, with a bi-color finish and also features tinted rear windows.
Fiat have replicated the dark details inside as well, where they can be seen on the dashboard panels and in the moldings of the central tunnel and door panels. Specific S-Design seats round up the list of updates.
Powering the Fiat 500X S-Design on display is the 1.4-liter MultiJet engine, producing 140 PS (138 HP), which is mated to an automatic DCT dual-clutch transmission. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.
Visitors at the brand's stand in Geneva will also get to see the new Tipo Hatch S-Design, featuring a Piano Black trim grille, bi-xenon headlights, new 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, and a selection of four exterior colors.
Leather and fabric trim with double stitching for the seats, steering wheel and gear stick knob, tactile finishes, Piano Black trim inserts, and upholstered door panels can be found in the cabin.
Those interested in the special edition Tipo will get to choose between the 120 PS (118 HP) and 215 Nm (lb-ft), 1.4-liter T-Jet engine, 120 PS (118 HP) 1.6-liter MultiJet diesel, 110 PS (108 HP) 1.6-liter E-Torq petrol, and 120 PS (118 HP) 1.4-liter T-Jet LPG-petrol.
The latest addition to the Tipo family is to be joined by a similar version of the Estate. Fiat will also have the 500S, 500L, Panda Cross, and Fullback pickup truck on display in Geneva as well.