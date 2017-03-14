Fiat's Mitsubishi-Based Fullback Pikcup Gets A Darker Cross Edition

After making its debut at last year's Geneva Motor Show as a concept, Fiat's stylish Fullback Cross pickup is now set to go on sale this summer.
Among its many exterior styling upgrades over the regular Fullback, which is a re-badged Mitsubishi L200, we count the new grille with matte black ingots, the satin silver skid plate, multiple black details and the revised side steps. There's also a new all-black cargo space and a textured black sport bar rounding out the design.
Fiat will be selling the Fullback Cross only as a double cab model, powered by a 2.4-liter turbodiesel unit good for 180 PS (178 HP) and 430 Nm of torque. The engine can be mated to one of two available transmissions, either a 6-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic.
Inside, future owners will be able to use an electronic selector for engaging the all-wheel drive system, with a choice of four modes. There's also a central differential for managing torque transmission to the wheels in real time, adjusting to road conditions and speed.
In terms of tech, there's a wide range of standard features available for the Fullback Cross, including ABS with EBD, TSA (Trailer Stability Assist), LDW (Lane Departure Warning), 7 airbags, cruise control, bi-xenon headlights, front fog lights and LED daytime running lights. Furthermore, there are leather seats, leather steering wheel & gear knob, automatic dual zone climate control and heated front seats, with six-way electric adjustment on the driver's side.
The 7" touchscreen with DAB CD/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth and USB port, plus a rear parking camera and sat-nav complete the interior setup.
Prices will be announced closer to the Fullback Cross' launch in a few months' time.