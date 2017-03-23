First Ever Ford Mustang Hardtop Expected To Fetch Millions In Auction

The first Ford Mustang hardtop ever built will be sold by Mecum Auctions in mid-May and seems bound to fetch millions of dollars.
Serial number 00002, this Mustang was constructed shortly after the 00001 convertible and was one of just 180 pre-production models built before the vehicle’s 1965 market introduction.
Initially, this Mustang was going to be delivered in Vancouver, Canada but in May, 1965, ultimately turned up in the Yukon Territory. A few months later, it was sold and in the years up to 1997, passed through the hands of 12 additional owners before being purchased by Bob Fria.
The car is one of just a handful of pre-production Mustangs that has survived and has benefitted from a two-year restoration to return it to its original 1964 condition.
The 00001 convertible is owned by Ford and currently on display at The Henry Ford Museum and given the history of this example, it could prove to be just as valuable.