First Impressions Behind The Wheel Of Audi's New A5 Cabriolet

Audi's new-gen A5 Cabriolet is pretty much what you would expect it to be - an A4 with a chopped roof and a sexier looking body.
That doesn’t mean, however, that it isn’t better than the car it replaces, but WhatCar found it to be more of a cruiser rather than a sports car, after driving it for a few hours in sunny Spain at the press launch.
If comfort tops your list in the premium convertible segment, then the new A5 is definitely the vehicle to go for, but the equivalent BMW 4-Series should definitely be shortlisted if you're looking at a sportier model that is more exciting to drive.
The 2017 Audi A5 Cabriolet is also tech-friendly, as it can come with a new infotainment that has a generous display of 12.3 inches, gesture control, seatbelt microphones for the front seats to improve voice quality with the roof down, and the Audi Virtual Cockpit, which replaces traditional dials with a multi-info screen.
Before asking if two adults can comfortably sit in the rear, how large the boot is in the real world and what's the actually fuel consumption of the 190 PS (187 HP) 2.0-liter TDI that powered the test car, remember that this is one of the first reviews, so more detailed tests should follow soon to answer all of our questions.