First Opel Insignia Grand Sport Rolls Off The Assembly Lines

Opel has commenced series production of the new generation Insignia Grand Sport, more than two months after its initial presentation.
Sitting under the spotlight as the first one to roll off the assembly lines, is an Insignia finished in Abalone White and powered by the 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 170 PS (168 HP).
"We have been looking forward to today for a long time; our new flagship has finally arrived. This is an important day for Opel and Russelsheim. We invested more than €500 million ($539 million) just to prepare for the production of our new flagship", said Opel's CEO, Karl-Thomas Neumann, who was present at the opening ceremony.
Scheduled to arrive in dealer showrooms this summer, subsequently to opening the order books on February 16, the all-new Opel Insignia is an important piece of the brand's puzzle, and it's expected to significantly contribute to the company's sales, after they moved under the PSA roof recently.
Moreover, the flagship is also "a core element of our product offensive", as Neumann called it, and it's going to be followed by six new models, this year alone.
Based on a new platform that allows it to be more than 200 kg (441lbs) lighter than its predecessor, while being more spacious inside, the new Opel Insignia costs upwards of €25,940 ($27,968) in Germany, and it can be had from at least £17,115 ($21,250) in the United Kingdom.