First Trailer Of Baby Driver Is Packed With Tasty Car Chases

Baby Driver has just become one of our favorite candidates for best film of the year, after watching the first trailer.
Written and directed by Edgar Wright, Baby Driver explores the life of a getaway driver named Baby, played by Ansel Elgort, who works for a local crime boss named Doc, played by Kevin Spacey.
The other star of the film is of course a red Subaru WRX, Baby’s choice for transporting criminals away from the police, which is involved in some really impressive stunts and lots of tire smoke.
If you feel like Fast 8 has become too much for your car-related movie habits and want to see some proper car action on the big screen, we reckon that the Baby Driver might actually surprise us all.
The rest of the impressive cast of actors includes Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Eliza Gonzalez and Lily James. The movie is set to hit the theaters this August.