First Volvo EV To Have 250 Mile Range & $35k-40k Price Tag

Volvo says its first all-electric model, set to arrive in 2019, will have a range of at least 250 miles (402 km), and will be priced between $35,000 and $40,000.
Speaking to Automotive News at the Geneva Motor Show, Volvo Car USA chief executive Lex Kerssemakers said that a range of at least 250 miles is a prerequisite for a new electric vehicle, particularly in the U.S.
“That's what I put in as the prerequisite for the United States. If I want to make a point in the United States, if I want to make volumes, that's what I believe I need."
It is reported that Sweden’s leading carmaker is still deciding whether to base this EV around an existing model or instead offer it as a standalone model.
Whatever the case may be, Kerssemakers says that both Volvo’s SPA platform and upcoming, smaller CMA platform, are both flexible enough to support electric powertrains.
Note: Volvo XC40 Concept pictured