Fist Fight Breaks Out Between NASCAR Drivers After On-Track Collision

NASCAR drivers are used to a bit more contact than other racers might be able to put up with. But everyone has their breaking point, and when Kyle Busch was pushed past his, things turned ugly.
With just two laps remaining in the Kobalt 400, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano made contact, sending Busch into a spin. Logano recovered to finish fourth, but Busch had to settle for 22nd.
That apparently proved too much for Busch to bear, and he did more than just point fingers at Logano. He sought him out in the pit lane and clocked him right in the face.
The two are about the same size, but 26-year-old Logano seems to have fended off 31-year-old Busch's attack, and landed a few blows himself. Officials pulled Busch, bleeding from the forehead, off of Logano and sent him to the trackside medical center at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“There wasn’t much talking, there was a lot of swinging,” said Logano, according to Motorsport.com. “It obviously wasn’t anything intentional, but obviously he thinks that, so, I don’t know, we’ll get by.”
Busch was less conciliatory: “I got dumped. He flat-out just drove straight into the corner and wrecked me," Busch told Fox Sports. "That's how Joey races. He's gonna get it."
Neither driver was immediately summoned by NASCAR officials, who said they will review the footage (like the clip below) before deciding on what (if any) action will be taken.