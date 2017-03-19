For $1.4 Million, Would You Have A Koenigsegg Agera Or Ferrari 599 SA Aperta?

Imagine, if you will, that you've just hit the jackpot. You have millions in your bank account. What's the first thing you're going to do?
We're gonna go out on a limb here and guess that, if you're on this site, your answer is likely to be “buy a supercar.” But which one? In the long run, you might put your name down on the waiting list for the one you really want and don't mind waiting for. But what about right now?
Fortunately there are plenty of exotic wheels available for purchase immediately, and we're presenting two right here for your consideration, culled from the pages of JamesEdition. Each is listed at a little under $1.4 million – so the question is: if you had that much to spend, which would you choose?
In one corner we have a Koenigsegg Agera listed for sale in Dubai for the equivalent of $1.36 million. It's a silver example made in 2012 in standard spec, so the 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces “only” 927 horsepower here – not the thousand-plus offered in later versions (though something tells us the factory would be amenable to upgrading it after the fact).
For a little bit more, you could instead pick up a 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta – one of just 80 such roadsters made. This one's done up in black with a deep brown leather interior and has just 280 miles on the odometer. With a 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 good for 661 horsepower, it's offered for sale Germany for €1.3 million – or a hair under $1.4 million at current exchange rates.
Both are highly exclusive roadsters that will run circles around 99% of the other cars on the road, and are sure to get you noticed out on the road or pulling up in front of the hottest clubs and restaurants in your area. So, for your imaginary $1.4 million, which will it be?