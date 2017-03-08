For Better Or For Worse? TechArt's GrandGT Porsche Panamera

Based on the MY2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, the GrandGT represents TechArt's way of adding more road presence to one of the sportiest luxury cars in the world.
The German tuner brought this car to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, looking to showcase all the mods that can ultimately turn your Panamera into something that's faster, louder and of course, wider.
Right off the bat, you'll probably notice that the GrandGT features a widebody kit (width is increased by 80 mm / 3.1 in), new front and rear aprons, integrated splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, black 22" Formula IV alloys, orange calipers, a sports exhaust with valve control, and four central carbon fiber tailpipes.
Where the exterior is painted with an individual finish called Nano Grey, the interior features exclusive leather, a 3-spoke Sport leather steering wheel with decorative stitching, aluminum sport pedals, illuminated door entry guards, floor mats with leather piping in custom color and decorative stitching, as well as an interior color-match package.
As for performance, while no official figures have been released, customers will indeed be able to add a power kit.