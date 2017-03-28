Ford Details All Five Drive Modes Of The GT Supercar

Optimizing the all-new Ford GT's performance characteristics to match road or track conditions can be done at the touch of a button through a selection of different drive modes.
With the 'Normal' mode selected, the supercar's ground clearance is set to 120 mm (4.7 in), which helps it go over speed bumps, potholes and driveway inclines.
Moreover, this setting also softens the suspension and calibrates the throttle and transmission for standard driving. At 145 km/h (90 mph), the rear wing deploys automatically and is stowed back at 130 km/h (81 mph), and it also pops up as an airbrake if the sensors detect aggressive braking.
In 'Wet' mode, the Ford GT gets all of the default configurations of the 'Normal' mode, but adjusts the throttle sensitivity to improve grip on rain-affected surfaces.
Activating the 'Sport' mode results in a sharper throttle response from the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine and anti-lag system. Moreover, drivers can manually adjust the stability and traction control settings using the AdvanceTrac system, but ground clearance remains at 120 mm.
Optimized for strict race conditions, the 'Track' mode automatically drops the ride height by 50 mm (1.97 in), increases the spring rates and adjusts damping to the firmest setting. The front aerodynamic openings close for increased downforce and the rear wing deploys. These settings take less than 2 seconds to kick in.
Last, but definitely not least, is the 'V-Max' mode (maximum velocity), which tunes every setting to allow the supercar to go as fast as possible. The ride height remains the same as in 'Track' mode, but all aero elements are stowed to minimize drag, and stability controls remain active to ensure fast straight-line acceleration.