Ford Explores The Use Of 3D-Printing For Prototyping And Low-Volume Vehicles

Ford has started exploring the use of 3D printing to manufacture tools, prototype parts and components for low-volume production vehicles from Ford Performance.
The automaker has installed a new Stratasys Infinite Build 3D printer at the Ford Research and Innovation Center in Dearborn and believes that it could prove a breakthrough in vehicle manufacturing by offering an affordable way to create complex parts.
Ford uses the example of a 3D-printed spoiler which could weigh less than half its cast metal counterpart and indirectly aiding in fuel efficiency. Additionally, the technology could be used specialized race car components as well as personalized parts for various production vehicles.
Another key benefit of 3D printing is that it allows complex prototype parts to be made within days, rather than an engineer having to design a computer model and then waiting months for prototype tooling to be produced which can then construct the component.
Speaking about the technology, Ford technical leader of additive manufacturing research Ellen Lee said “With Infinite Build technology, we can print large tools, fixtures and components, making us more nimble in design iterations.We’re excited to have early access to Stratasys’ new technology to help steer development of large-scale printing for automotive applications and requirements.”