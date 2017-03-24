Ford F-150 Raptor And Ariel Atom Are The Ultimate Off Roaders

We don’t often see British car reviewers driving and testing out American pickup trucks, but Jethro Bovingdon of Drive Tribe recently did just that.
The vehicle in question is perhaps the most extreme pickup currently on sale, the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. Not only does it look meaner that its predecessor but it is also more powerful, despite having two fewer cylinders.
Given the F-150’s versatility, it can be driven almost anywhere but the location for this test was the Johnson Valley recreation area. It offers a selection of different surfaces to test out the Raptor and acts as the perfect playground to fully exploit all its off-road potential.
As if the review couldn’t get any better, focus shifts to the Ariel Nomad during the second half of the review, giving us an up-close look at is what is certainly one of the craziest road-legal off-roaders currently on sale.