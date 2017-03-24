Ford GT Designer Selling His Custom Example For $320k

The 2005 Ford GT owned and customized by the designer of the iconic American supercar is currently for sale on Petrolicious.
Owned by Camilo Pardo, the asking price sits at a relatively high $320,000. However, this GT is one of only six signature series vehicles that received a personal touch from Pardo and is particularly stunning thanks to its silver, black and yellow paint and vinyl finish that is totally bespoke.
Alongside the distinctive exterior, Pardo's GT has an improved supercharger pulley and a tune that lifts grunt from the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 from 550 hp to 650 hp.
Pardo evidently enjoyed his time with the GT and it is currently being sold with 15,688 miles (25,247km) on the clock and has only ever had three owners since originally being built.