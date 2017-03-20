Ford Hulks Out Adding 'Outrageous Green' Colorway To Focus Electric
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Using nature as inspiration, Ford has come up with a new Outrageous Green Metallic paint hue for the 2018 Focus Electric hatchback.
Ford researchers have found that when it comes to buying a new car, color choice is highly personal as 35% to 40% of customers will actually walk away from a car or even a brand if they can't get the color they want.
"Designers are encouraged to experience a feeling, bring it to the team, the collectively brainstorm ways to bring it to life through a paint color or material for Ford vehicles," said Barb Whalen, Ford color & materials design manager.
"Outrageous Green Metallic is a unique shade, symbolizing modern renewal and a reconnection with nature, then finished with a special tinted clear coat to give the color depth and vibrancy."
Many colors seen today on Ford vehicles were inspired from beautiful places in nature, as trends can often be predicted two to three years in advance. These trends can ultimately be influence by anything, from changing lifestyles, psychological and societal emotions, to consumer hobbies and passions.
Ford will often find inspiration exterior and interior designs in unusual sports gear, ropes, anodized finishes, plastics gear and accent fabrics. Also, the automaker does have a history with green hues, offering Highland Green, Squeeze Green, Ultimate Green, Gotta Have It Green and now Outrageous Green Metallic.
