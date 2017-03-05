Ford Imagines A Future Where Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Get Your Groceries

Beyond offering fully-autonomous vehicles to consumers, Ford believes that self-driving delivery vans and drones could take out some of the hassle of everyday life.
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Ford has taken the wraps off what it dubs ‘Autolivery’, a system that takes care of one of life’s most tedious chores; shopping.
In a scenario provided by Ford, the resident of a high-rise apartment can order a number of essential ingredients to cook dinner without ever leaving their home. All they have to do is use a dedicated application and Ford’s Autolivery service will use a van to deliver the items directly to the apartment building. They can then be transported directly to the apartment’s balcony thanks to autonomous drones.
Just how long will we have to wait to see something like this become a reality? Who knows but don’t expect it to be widespread for decades to come.