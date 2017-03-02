Ford Looking At Cutting Costs In The UK As Brexit Unfolds

Ford has started talks to cut costs at its Bridgend engine factory in the UK, putting at risk more than 1,100 jobs as the company tries to shield itself from the slowing growth rates in Europe and the Brexit repercussions.
The Blue Oval's engine factory, which currently makes the four-cylinder EcoBoost units, is producing enough engines to guarantee the current employment levels, but the company says it’s expecting demand to fall after the latest three-cylinder EcoBoost unit hits the market, making a reduction in staff a possibility.
A Ford spokesman told Bloomberg that no job cuts are planned at the moment, but the company’s review on its staffing beyond 2020 is not an unusual cycle in the industry.
“It goes without saying, that in order to attract new business, the Bridgend operation would need to ensure its competitiveness, and addressing some of the current concerns relating to the plant’s efficiency would be high on the agenda,” Ford said in a statement.
The company also said that it will work with the unions to find future business opportunities for the plant, which could be left with 600 employees if the job cuts take place.