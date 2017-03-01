Ford Mustang Driven By Steve McQueen In Bullitt Allegedly Found In Mexico

A true movie great, the 1968 Ford Mustang fastback from Bullitt, may have just been found in Mexico.
In a number of images posted on the Vintage Mustang Forum, member Fede Garza claims to have stumbled upon the car sitting at a shop in the country where it was set to be turned into an Eleanor clone.
The images show that the Mustang in question has the same VIN (8R02S125558) as one of the two units used throughout filming of the Steve McQueen classic. It is alleged that the famed muscle car has been missing for 20-30 years and that it features a number of bespoke elements that distinguish it from a typical Mustang of the era.
For example, it includes reinforced shock towers, curious holes in the trunk and driver’s side wheel well and a 9-inch rear end.
After filming of Bullitt concluded, the car was reportedly sold off by McQueen. However, the actor tried frivolously to buy back the car in the following years. It is reported that this unique Mustang will be fully restored in the United States after being put on display at a local Ford dealership.
As convincing as the story is, there is no confirmation that this is indeed the Bullitt car. One forum members suggests that it could be a fake with a forged VIN number simply stamped onto the dash.
Stay tuned as more on this story inevitably emerges.