Ford And Lincoln Issue 3 Recalls Covering Nearly Half A Million Cars In North America

Ford has issued three recalls and one safety compliance recall for North America.
The first campaign affects approximately 230,000 units of the 2014 Escape, 2014-2015 Fiesta ST, 2013-2014 Fusion and 2013-2015 Transit Connect, powered by the 1.6-liter GTDI engine.
According to the manufacturer, due to the lack of coolant circulation, the engine could overheat, resulting in cracking the cylinder head, and, subsequently, a pressurized oil leak. If the oil is exposed to a hot surface, a fire could start in the engine compartment.
Ford have received 29 reports of fires associated with this condition in the US and Canada, but luckily, nobody has been injured.
In this case, the automaker will mail owners with instructions from the manual on how to check and refill the coolant, stating that they can continue to drive their car. They should, however, visit a dealer if their vehicles exhibit overheating, coolant leak or frequently need coolant added.
The second campaign involves around 211,000 examples of the 2014 Fiesta, 2013-2014 Fusion and 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ, over a spring tab in the side door latch that could break, preventing the door from closing and increasing the risk of injury.
The Blue Oval is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, and will have its dealers replace all four side door latches with more robust ones, free of charge.
The third recall affects 548 units of the 2017 F-450 and F550 due to a driveline vibration caused by a powertrain system resonance condition at speeds higher than 75 mph (121 km/h). Continuing to drive the vehicle could increase the resonance frequency, which, in turn, may fracture transmission and/or driveline components, resulting in a loss of power without warning.
Finally, certain 2017 Ford Edge SUVs, built at Oakville from February 21-22 this year, have missing windshield header welds, which reduces the lateral structural integrity and increases the risk of injury in the event of a side impact.
Nobody has been injured as a result of this manufacturing error and dealers will take care of all 111 units, repairing their windshield headers at no cost to the customer.