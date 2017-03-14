Ford Sold 16 Focus RS Cars Daily On Average In The USA

Since it was launched in the US last summer, Ford has sold over 3,500 units of the new Focus RS.
This means that 500 vehicles found new homes each month, and doing a little math reveals that about 16 were sold each day on average.
California remains the largest Ford Focus RS consumer, with 627 sold to date, followed by Michigan, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania, in this order, with 256, 244, 230 and 192 units delivered, respectively.
Ford says that the average transaction price for the potent compact hatch in the US is $42,351, which means more than $6,000 above its base price. This has been 'blamed' on the RS2 package, which became a 'must' on this side of the pond, chosen by more than 62 percent of buyers so far.
Unlike the global trend of the last few years, that sees white as the most popular color, 32 percent of the Ford Focus RS delivered in the US were finished in Stealth Gray, 30 percent went for the Nitrous Blue and 20 percent for the Shadow Black, whereas Frozen White was chosen by 18 percent of the customers.
"Sales momentum for the Focus RS has been incredible in the U.S. for the first six months. Uniquely for a performance vehicle, we haven’t seen any sales decline during the winter months, but rather customer interest has picked up thanks to AWD availability", Ford's Focus Marketing Manager, Jessica Bishop, said.